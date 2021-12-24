Names released in crash that killed mother, unborn child

WAUPACA COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - UPDATE 12/24

The Wisconsin State Patrol has released names in a crash that killed a woman and her unborn child near Weyauwega.

The victim was identified as Genesis E. Stanton, 26, Appleton.

The crash happened Thursday at 9:25 a.m. Troopers and officers were called to Highway 10 westbound near Reek Road.

The Wisconsin State Patrol says Stanton was traveling east on Highway 10 in the westbound lanes when her vehicle was hit by a car that was passing a semi tractor-trailer. The cars collided head on and hit the front driver side of the semi. The cars came to rest in the median near Reek Road.

Stanton and her unborn child died.

The driver of the second car, 19-year-old Lianna Eve Kalenuik of Milwaukee, was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Her 41-year-old passenger, Levi D. Kalenuik, was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries. A 15-year-old boy passenger was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries. His name was not released.

The driver of the semi, a 43-year-old Mamuka Dzhaniashvili of Brooklyn, NY, was not hurt.

The Wisconsin State Patrol is investigating the crash.

The Wisconsin State Patrol, Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office, Weyauwega Police and Gold Cross Ambulance responded to the scene.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.