Advertisement

Names released in crash that killed mother, unborn child

Generic crash
Generic crash(MGN/WGEM)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 6:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUPACA COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - UPDATE 12/24

The Wisconsin State Patrol has released names in a crash that killed a woman and her unborn child near Weyauwega.

The victim was identified as Genesis E. Stanton, 26, Appleton.

The crash happened Thursday at 9:25 a.m. Troopers and officers were called to Highway 10 westbound near Reek Road.

The Wisconsin State Patrol says Stanton was traveling east on Highway 10 in the westbound lanes when her vehicle was hit by a car that was passing a semi tractor-trailer. The cars collided head on and hit the front driver side of the semi. The cars came to rest in the median near Reek Road.

Stanton and her unborn child died.

The driver of the second car, 19-year-old Lianna Eve Kalenuik of Milwaukee, was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Her 41-year-old passenger, Levi D. Kalenuik, was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries. A 15-year-old boy passenger was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries. His name was not released.

The driver of the semi, a 43-year-old Mamuka Dzhaniashvili of Brooklyn, NY, was not hurt.

The Wisconsin State Patrol is investigating the crash.

The Wisconsin State Patrol, Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office, Weyauwega Police and Gold Cross Ambulance responded to the scene.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews respond to deadly crash near the Hwy. 51 and Cottage Grove Rd. interchange, on...
Dane Co. officials release names of three people who died in crash on Cottage Grove Road
Scott, Blake, Bryce, and Bethany Weberpal welcomed baby Dax into the world on November 10th.
Janesville couple suffers devastating losses but vows to help others experiencing the same pain
Slick roads, wrecks force stretch of I-94 to close south of Eau Claire
Series of wrecks forces stretch of I-94 to close south of Eau Claire, at least 20 hurt
The Madison Police Dept. is investigating a shooting in the Home Depot parking lot on Verona Rd.
2 hurt in Madison shooting in Home Depot parking lot
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Madison man accused of homicide after authorities find woman’s body two months after death

Latest News

Dr. Ken Sembach
UW alum leads launch of historic James Webb telescope
Dane Co. Regional Airport on Christmas Eve
Busy holiday travel continues in Madison despite COVID concerns
Dwayne Malone and his family were gifted with a new home on Christmas Eve.
New home gifted to Madison family in need on Christmas Eve
UW alum leads launch of historic James Webb telescope
UW alum leads launch of historic James Webb telescope