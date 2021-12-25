Advertisement

Bucks rally late in Antetokounmpo’s return for 117-113 win

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) dunks the ball between Boston Celtics guard...
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) dunks the ball between Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown, left, and forward Jayson Tatum, right, during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Jon Durr)(Jon Durr | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 25, 2021 at 4:34 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo returned from the NBA’s healthy and safety protocols to score 36 points on Saturday for Milwaukee.

But Wesley Matthews stole the spotlight when he knocked down a 3-pointer with 30.3 seconds left to give the Bucks their first lead en route to a 117-113 win over the Boston Celtics.

Antetokounmpo hadn’t played since Dec. 12. He connected on 13 of 23 shots and went 10 for 15 from the free-throw line.

Boston had just eight players available but led most of the game.

Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum both scored 25 for Boston.

