Busy holiday travel continues in Madison despite COVID concerns

By Tajma Hall
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 6:16 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane County Regional Airport is seeing it’s busiest week of the year for holiday travel.

Thursday more than 3,000 people passed through the airport and while Christmas Eve was not as busy, there was still a steady flow of traffic throughout the day as loved ones hoped to gather for the holiday.

Ava and Maddie Dodge came to the airport to pick up their sister Loey who was traveling to Madison from San Antonio, Texas.

“We have a lot more holiday cheer now that you’re here,” Ava said to her sister after hugging her.

Loey Dodge says it was important for her to make it home for the holiday despite COVID concerns.

“I had a few concerns but all my flights were strict about having your mask up,” said Loey.

The sisters say they plan to keep their holiday celebration small and safe. “Pretty low key this year. Smaller group than what we normally do,” said Maddie.

Airport officials say traffic is expected to be steady in the coming days and safety remains top of mind.

“All the practices we started at the beginning of the pandemic like cleaning and sanitizing have proven to be effective. Airports aren’t super spreaders,” said Michael Riechers, spokesperson for Dane County Regional Airport.

Nationwide, TSA expected more than 20 million travelers through January 3rd.

