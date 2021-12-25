First Alert - Wintry Mix Sunday Night

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Got a return trip home from Christmas celebrations? A wintry mix moves into the region late Sunday and early Monday morning. Road conditions may get tricky - especially North & West of Madison.

Clouds will stay clear of the State Line and much of south-central Wisconsin tonight. Passing clouds may drift across northern counties as flurries fly near Wausau & Green Bay. Precipitation is not expected tonight in southern Wisconsin. Lows will drop into the upper teens and lower 20s area-wide.

Clouds begin to thicken tomorrow ahead of a low-pressure system moving in from the SW. Snow showers begin after dinnertime and continue until a wintry mix takes hold. This is most likely just before and around midnight. Rainfall will be confined to Madison & the State Line. Areas northwest of the Capital Region may deal with a wintry mix - leading to slushy accumulations & the possibility for patchy ice glazes. Rain showers taper off late Monday morning. Bottom Line: If you’re traveling late Sunday - try to make the journey before dinnertime. Otherwise, prepare for wintry conditions (and potential slick spots NW).

Southerly winds will keep highs in the lower 40s on Monday. Any accumulating snowfall will melt off by the afternoon. Another clear night will allow lows to drop into the teens. Clouds build again on Tuesday ahead of a similar low-pressure system setup. Snow showers & another wintry mix move by during the afternoon and overnight hours. The latest Saturday evening model runs indicate snow may be the dominant form of precipitation with this event. This could be our best shot for an inch of snow before we wrap up 2021. There is still room for forecast adjustments.

A more seasonable & cooler trend takes hold for the remainder of the year. After a drop in temperatures on Wednesday, highs settle in the 20s on Thursday & Friday. Another chance of flurries may arrive in time for the New Year.

