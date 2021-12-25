Ice Age Trail marks most successful year for land protection in 30 years

TOWN OF DANE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Ice Age National Scenic Trail is rounding out the year by adding another 40.1 acres of land to its permanently protected properties.

The latest land acquisition is in the Town of Dane and adjacent to the Lodi Marsh State Wildlife Area.

Mike Wollmer, the Executive Director of the Ice Age Trail Alliance, says it can be difficult to acquire property in a well-populated county like Dane.

“Land acquisition can be a little challenging,” said Wollmer. “This is a pretty good size property for us. Many times when you get into the real populated areas, you’re bound by either development of some sort or private properties.”

The Ice Age Trail Alliance says the new property will provide at least one-half miles of new trail and a much-needed area for camping.

“A property like this won’t host public access for a couple of years until we know the land better,” said Wollmer.

Wollmer says the organization is fortunate to have seen such grown in its land acquisitions. He believes the pandemic has pushed more people outdoors to explore resources like the Ice Age Trail.

He adds that membership has increased by 45% in 2021 and estimates trail usage has doubled in the last 18 months.

“I think we’ve got a new generation of young people that are appreciating the outdoors,” said Wollmer. “I think things like the Ice Age Trail and other outdoor resources are becoming more and more important.”

Gary Werner, the Ice Age Trail Alliance Land Stewardship Coordinator and volunteer, says he’s noticed more people connecting with nature by giving of their time.

“Through the last 18 months of the pandemic, we’ve seen not only a huge increase in the number of people using the Ice Age Trail,” said Werner. “We’ve also seen quite an increase in volunteers coming out to help.”

Werner spoke at a news conference in November announcing land acquired by Dane County for the Ice Age Trail to use.

If you’re interested in volunteering with the Ice Age Trail Alliance or learning more about the expansion project, click HERE to find a chapter near you.

In the last 15 years, the Ice Age Trail Alliance estimates it has added about 200 miles of trail. Currently, there are 675 miles of hiking trail open for public use.

