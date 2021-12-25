Advertisement

Ice Age Trail marks most successful year for land protection in 30 years

The Ice Age Trail Alliance recently added another 40 acres of property in the Town of Dane.
The Ice Age Trail Alliance recently added another 40 acres of property in the Town of Dane.
The Ice Age Trail Alliance recently added another 40 acres of property in the Town of Dane.(WMTV)
By Gabriella Rusk
Published: Dec. 25, 2021 at 2:24 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWN OF DANE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Ice Age National Scenic Trail is rounding out the year by adding another 40.1 acres of land to its permanently protected properties.

The latest land acquisition is in the Town of Dane and adjacent to the Lodi Marsh State Wildlife Area.

Mike Wollmer, the Executive Director of the Ice Age Trail Alliance, says it can be difficult to acquire property in a well-populated county like Dane.

“Land acquisition can be a little challenging,” said Wollmer. “This is a pretty good size property for us. Many times when you get into the real populated areas, you’re bound by either development of some sort or private properties.”

The Ice Age Trail Alliance says the new property will provide at least one-half miles of new trail and a much-needed area for camping.

“A property like this won’t host public access for a couple of years until we know the land better,” said Wollmer.

Wollmer says the organization is fortunate to have seen such grown in its land acquisitions. He believes the pandemic has pushed more people outdoors to explore resources like the Ice Age Trail.

He adds that membership has increased by 45% in 2021 and estimates trail usage has doubled in the last 18 months.

“I think we’ve got a new generation of young people that are appreciating the outdoors,” said Wollmer. “I think things like the Ice Age Trail and other outdoor resources are becoming more and more important.”

Gary Werner, the Ice Age Trail Alliance Land Stewardship Coordinator and volunteer, says he’s noticed more people connecting with nature by giving of their time.

“Through the last 18 months of the pandemic, we’ve seen not only a huge increase in the number of people using the Ice Age Trail,” said Werner. “We’ve also seen quite an increase in volunteers coming out to help.”

Werner spoke at a news conference in November announcing land acquired by Dane County for the Ice Age Trail to use.

If you’re interested in volunteering with the Ice Age Trail Alliance or learning more about the expansion project, click HERE to find a chapter near you.

In the last 15 years, the Ice Age Trail Alliance estimates it has added about 200 miles of trail. Currently, there are 675 miles of hiking trail open for public use.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Slick roads, wrecks force stretch of I-94 to close south of Eau Claire
Series of wrecks forces stretch of I-94 to close south of Eau Claire, at least 20 hurt
Scott, Blake, Bryce, and Bethany Weberpal welcomed baby Dax into the world on November 10th.
Janesville couple suffers devastating losses but vows to help others experiencing the same pain
The Madison Police Dept. is investigating a shooting in the Home Depot parking lot on Verona Rd.
2 hurt in Madison shooting in Home Depot parking lot
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Madison man accused of homicide after authorities find woman’s body two months after death
Nicole Bendickson holds her newborn twins before her unexpected death 12 days later.
Mom dies 12 days after giving birth to twins, family waits for COVID-19 test results

Latest News

Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers warms up before an NFL football game against the Cleveland...
Rodgers breaks Favre’s Packers record for career TD passes
Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield watches during the second half of an NFL football...
Mayfield and Garrett available for Browns
FILE - Alex Jones, left, attends a rally in support of President Donald Trump called the "Save...
Alex Jones’ wife arrested on domestic violence charge
$100 bills. (Max Walker/KCRG-TV9)
Iowa boy finds $100, spends it to buy gifts for needy kids