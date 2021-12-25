Advertisement

Iowa boy finds $100, spends it to buy gifts for needy kids

$100 bills. (Max Walker/KCRG-TV9)
$100 bills. (Max Walker/KCRG-TV9)(KCRG)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 25, 2021 at 2:54 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - A northern Iowa sixth-grader could have enjoyed a windfall after finding a $100 bill, but instead, he decided to use the money to buy Christmas gifts for needy kinds.

The Mason City Globe Gazette reports that Jacob Boller of Clear Lake was on his way home from school earlier this month when he spotted the $100 bill on the ground.

When no one came forward for the money, Jacob knew right away he wanted to use it to help children who might not get Christmas presents.

The family went to the store and purchased toys and games, then gave them to a local CPA firm that matched the donations.

All told, 14 toys were donated.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Slick roads, wrecks force stretch of I-94 to close south of Eau Claire
Series of wrecks forces stretch of I-94 to close south of Eau Claire, at least 20 hurt
Scott, Blake, Bryce, and Bethany Weberpal welcomed baby Dax into the world on November 10th.
Janesville couple suffers devastating losses but vows to help others experiencing the same pain
The Madison Police Dept. is investigating a shooting in the Home Depot parking lot on Verona Rd.
2 hurt in Madison shooting in Home Depot parking lot
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Madison man accused of homicide after authorities find woman’s body two months after death
Nicole Bendickson holds her newborn twins before her unexpected death 12 days later.
Mom dies 12 days after giving birth to twins, family waits for COVID-19 test results

Latest News

Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers warms up before an NFL football game against the Cleveland...
Rodgers breaks Favre’s Packers record for career TD passes
Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield watches during the second half of an NFL football...
Mayfield and Garrett available for Browns
FILE - Alex Jones, left, attends a rally in support of President Donald Trump called the "Save...
Alex Jones’ wife arrested on domestic violence charge
The Ice Age Trail Alliance recently added another 40 acres of property in the Town of Dane.
Ice Age Trail marks most successful year for land protection in 30 years