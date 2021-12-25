At least one injured in Madison motorcycle vs. vehicle accident

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - At least one person was injured Saturday afternoon in a motorcycle vs. vehicle accident on Madison’s north east side.

According to Dane County Communications, officers were called to the 1500 block of Packers Avenue at around 12:22 p.m.

EMS was called on scene for report of an injury.

This is an ongoing investigation, NBC15 will continue to update the story as more information is confirmed.

