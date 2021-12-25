Advertisement

At least one injured in Madison motorcycle vs. vehicle accident

(ok)
By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Dec. 25, 2021 at 12:47 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - At least one person was injured Saturday afternoon in a motorcycle vs. vehicle accident on Madison’s north east side.

According to Dane County Communications, officers were called to the 1500 block of Packers Avenue at around 12:22 p.m.

EMS was called on scene for report of an injury.

This is an ongoing investigation, NBC15 will continue to update the story as more information is confirmed.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Slick roads, wrecks force stretch of I-94 to close south of Eau Claire
Series of wrecks forces stretch of I-94 to close south of Eau Claire, at least 20 hurt
Scott, Blake, Bryce, and Bethany Weberpal welcomed baby Dax into the world on November 10th.
Janesville couple suffers devastating losses but vows to help others experiencing the same pain
The Madison Police Dept. is investigating a shooting in the Home Depot parking lot on Verona Rd.
2 hurt in Madison shooting in Home Depot parking lot
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Madison man accused of homicide after authorities find woman’s body two months after death
Nicole Bendickson holds her newborn twins before her unexpected death 12 days later.
Mom dies 12 days after giving birth to twins, family waits for COVID-19 test results

Latest News

Generic crash
Names released in crash that killed mother, unborn child
One man dead, one injured in Albany rollover crash
UW Health utilizing virtual ICU program amid COVID-19 wave
Dr. Ken Sembach
UW alum leads launch of historic James Webb telescope