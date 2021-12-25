Advertisement

Mayfield and Garrett available for Browns

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield watches during the second half of an NFL football...
Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield watches during the second half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 25, 2021 at 3:42 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wisc. (AP) - The Cleveland Browns have quarterback Baker Mayfield and star pass rusher Myles Garrett available for their game this afternoon at Green Bay.

Mayfield wasn’t listed among the Browns players inactive for the game.

That comes one day after the Browns activated him from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Mayfield was among about a dozen Browns starters who didn’t play in a 16-14 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday because they were on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

But they will have Garrett available after he’d been listed as questionable due to a groin injury.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Slick roads, wrecks force stretch of I-94 to close south of Eau Claire
Series of wrecks forces stretch of I-94 to close south of Eau Claire, at least 20 hurt
Scott, Blake, Bryce, and Bethany Weberpal welcomed baby Dax into the world on November 10th.
Janesville couple suffers devastating losses but vows to help others experiencing the same pain
The Madison Police Dept. is investigating a shooting in the Home Depot parking lot on Verona Rd.
2 hurt in Madison shooting in Home Depot parking lot
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Madison man accused of homicide after authorities find woman’s body two months after death
Nicole Bendickson holds her newborn twins before her unexpected death 12 days later.
Mom dies 12 days after giving birth to twins, family waits for COVID-19 test results

Latest News

Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers warms up before an NFL football game against the Cleveland...
Rodgers breaks Favre’s Packers record for career TD passes
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) dribbles the ball during the first half of...
Antetokounmpo not on injury report after COVID absence
Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton (22) drives against Dallas Mavericks forward Dorian...
Middleton, Bucks top Mavs 102-95 with pair of superstars out
Chris McIntosh promoted as Badgers athletic director
UW athletic director McIntosh tests positive for COVID-19, will not attend Las Vegas Bowl