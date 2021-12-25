One man dead, one injured in Albany rollover crash

ALBANY, Wis. (WMTV) - One man is dead and another is injured after a car rolled over into a ditch early Friday morning in Albany.

According to the Green County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the W2300 block of CTH EE for a single vehicle crash at around 3:47 a.m.

Investigation found that a red, 1999 Ford Ranger entered a gravel ditch on the southside of the road before overturning into the north ditch, traveling down a steep bank and rolling into a field, coming to a rest on its roof.

One man died at the scene of the crash as a result of his injuries, and another male occupant was injured in the crash and transported to Monroe Clinic Hospital by Albany EMS, the sheriff’s office said.

The investigation is ongoing. Police have not identified anyone involved at this time.

