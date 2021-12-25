Advertisement

Rodgers breaks Favre’s Packers record for career TD passes

Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers warms up before an NFL football game against the Cleveland...
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers warms up before an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)(Matt Ludtke | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 25, 2021 at 4:15 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) - Aaron Rodgers has overtaken Brett Favre to become the Green Bay Packers’ leader in career touchdown passes.

Rodgers threw his 443rd career touchdown pass with an 11-yard completion to Allen Lazard in the first quarter of the game Saturday with the Cleveland Browns.

Only 442 of Favre’s 508 career touchdown passes came as a Packer.

Favre threw 22 touchdown passes with the New York Jets in 2008 and 44 with the Minnesota Vikings from 2009-10.

