ALERT DAY: Wintry Mix moves in Tonight

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The NBC15 Weather Team is declaring Sunday & Tuesday First Alert Days.

A wintry mix may hamper travel plans late Sunday night into early Monday morning. Slush and snow accumulations could top an inch or more North & West of Madison. A few patches of ice glaze can’t be ruled out on some roads either.

A low-pressure system moves into the Great Lakes tonight - with snow showers entering SW Wisconsin around 6PM. This snowfall may be moderate initially before backing off as it spreads farther NE. Madison will see the first flakes around 8:30-9PM. Although most see snow at first, location will dictate the speed of transition to rainfall. State Line counties will see the fastest changeover to rainfall. Most of Dane County & Madison will switch to rain by midnight or shortly thereafter.

North & NW counties will hold onto the wintry mix a bit longer - hence the higher snowfall amounts and the potential for ice glaze. Rain completely takes over by sunrise Monday and tapers off by mid-morning. Gusty westerly winds take hold as the sky clears out. If the slushy snow doesn’t melt due to the rain, the mild highs on Monday will certainly do the trick! Afternoon temperatures will climb into the lower 40s.

Clouds are back for Tuesday ahead of another similar system. Snowfall pushes into Wisconsin Tuesday morning and continues into the afternoon. Another changeover to rain is expected by mid-afternoon and early evening. Since more snow is expected to fall on Tuesday, amounts will be higher - perhaps near 1-2″ for Madison and a bit more farther North. Tuesday is also a First Alert Day. Expect changes to snowfall estimates in the next 24 hours.

A cooler trend takes hold following a cold front as highs drop into the 20s leading up to the New Year. Another winter weather system is expected to move by around Saturday. Models have differed on type of precipitation, but as of Sunday evening - leaning towards more snow. We’ll keep an eye on it!

