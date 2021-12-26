Advertisement

Better Business Bureau gives gift return guidance for online shoppers

By Gillian Rawling and Maria Lisignoli
Published: Dec. 25, 2021 at 9:14 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - According to the Better Business Bureau, online shopping has increased by 19% compared to pre-pandemic. With more holiday shoppers online, comes more online returns.

The BBB recommends that shoppers return their gifts in a timely manner. They say that online stores may have different return policies than brick-and-mortar stores.

“Usually there’s going to be a return time frame on there” said Tiffany Shultz, the regional director for the Wisconsin Better Business Bureau.

“Whether it be 60 days, 90 days. An online retailer may have a different policy than the in-store retailer does on returns. And if the gift giver purchased that item back in October, you could be nearing the 90-day mark already.

More stores are requiring that returns be made with IDs to prevent fraud and scams as well. The BBB says for returns being made in person, you should bring the original or gift receipt, original form of payment and your ID.

Shultz said that stores are doing this in an effort to avoid fraud, “It’s not like the old days where it’s just simply they take pick back anything. "

“A lot of retailers have become very lenient in their return policies since COVID-19. But they’re still out there to protect themselves too and protect you from scams,” Shultz added.

To save on shipping costs for online returns, the BBB also recommends going into a physical store to make returns if possible.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Slick roads, wrecks force stretch of I-94 to close south of Eau Claire
Series of wrecks forces stretch of I-94 to close south of Eau Claire, at least 20 hurt
Scott, Blake, Bryce, and Bethany Weberpal welcomed baby Dax into the world on November 10th.
Janesville couple suffers devastating losses but vows to help others experiencing the same pain
The Madison Police Dept. is investigating a shooting in the Home Depot parking lot on Verona Rd.
2 hurt in Madison shooting in Home Depot parking lot
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Madison man accused of homicide after authorities find woman’s body two months after death
Nicole Bendickson holds her newborn twins before her unexpected death 12 days later.
Mom dies 12 days after giving birth to twins, family waits for COVID-19 test results

Latest News

Mendota Freeze contest continues during unusually warm weather
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers is congratulated by Allen Lazard after throwing career...
Rodgers sets team record as Packers hold off Browns 24-22
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) dunks the ball between Boston Celtics guard...
Bucks rally late in Antetokounmpo’s return for 117-113 win
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers celebrates after throwing career touchdown pass 443 during the...
Rodgers breaks Favre’s Packers record for career TD passes