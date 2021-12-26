Advertisement

Breakthrough COVID cases force cancelation of ‘Nutcracker’

Madison Ballet is bringing The Nutcracker choreography online.
By Associated Press and Gillian Rawling
Published: Dec. 26, 2021 at 4:32 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. - The Madison Ballet’s final performance of “The Nutcracker” was canceled Sunday due to several breakthrough COVID-19 cases within the company.

Madison Ballet says “incredible efforts” were put forth to ensure the safety of audiences and artists, but the virus outbreak forced the “difficult decision” to call off the final show.

Attendees for previous shows were required to wear face masks and show proof of vaccinations or negative COVID-19 tests with a photo ID.

In the post, Madison Ballet said ticket buyers may get full refunds, and have been emailed with more information.

The Madison Ballet earlier this month thrilled audiences of Afghan refugees with four performances of the holiday classic at Fort McCoy in eastern Wisconsin.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

