CONSUMER FIRST ALERT: Streaming service scams and driver’s license scams
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Scammers are targeting people signing up for streaming services and preying on Wisconsin drivers.
If you’re signing up for a streaming service, make sure you’re on the real website. The Better Business Bureau says to beware of fake activations.
If you’re signing up for a service like Netflix or Hulu, be careful when you activate the account. Scammers have set up lookalike websites to trick you into clicking on links and downloading malware.
Scammers cannot copy a website’s official URL. Watch for spelling errors.
Make sure you’re on an official website before you enter a user name and password.
Consumer experts are also warning consumers about fake text messages that look like they’re from the DMV. Scammers are targeting Wisconsin drivers.
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says do not click on links coming from these fake accounts. For example, one says the DMV requires you to validate your driver’s license due to a security upgrade and threatens suspension. That’s not real. Do not click on those links.
Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.