Crews respond to Christmas Day fire in Sauk County

BARABOO, Wis. (WMTV) - A mobile home and outbuildings are considered a total loss after a fire in Baraboo on Saturday afternoon.

According to the Baraboo Fire Department, crews were dispatched to S County U for a reported out-of-control brush fire.

When firefighters arrived on scene, they noticed heavy fire coming from both buildings and a wooded area nearby.

Fire officials say the fire was caused by burning debris and spread to a mobile home and several outbuildings. Responding firefighters had to be careful as the property contained several compressed gas and flammable liquid containers that ignited or exploded posing safety concerns, but no one was injured.

The Baraboo Fire Department activated the Mutual Aid Box Alarm System (MABAS) and received assistance from Reedsburg, Kilbourn (Wisconsin Dells), North Freedom, Merrimac, Sauk City, La Valle, Lyndon Station, Delton, Portage, Prairie du Sac, and Hill Point Fire Departments. Dells Delton and Reedsburg EMS also responded to the scene. Plain and Loganville Fire Departments backfilled the Baraboo Fire Station.

Other agencies assisting at the scene were the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, Sauk County Sheriff’s Department, Sauk County Salvation Army, Baraboo Police Department, Baraboo Public Works, and Adams-Columbia Electric Cooperative.

The fire investigation is a joint effort between Baraboo Fire Department, Sauk County Sheriff’s Department and the Wisconsin DNR. The fire is not considered suspicious.

