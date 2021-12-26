Evers promises to fight election constitutional amendment

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers is promising to fight a proposed constitutional amendment supported by conservatives that would change election law, a measure that could be put on the ballot for approval without the Democratic governor’s signature.

Evers, in a year-end interview with The Associated Press, said he also opposed handing election duties to the nearly powerless secretary of state’s office as a Republican candidate has proposed.

Evers says “We have a good system. It’s my goal to keep it.” Republicans are pushing numerous campaign law changes, but Evers can veto them.

The constitutional amendment would be one way around an Evers veto.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.