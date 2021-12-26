Advertisement

Evers promises to fight election constitutional amendment

FILE- Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers speaks during a news conference Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, in...
FILE- Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers speaks during a news conference Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, in Kenosha, Wis. Gov. Evers sits for a year-end interview with The Associated Press and says he will fight a proposed constitutional amendment supported by conservatives that would change election law and he would also oppose any effort to give election duties to the secretary of state. (AP Photo/Morry Gash_File)(Morry Gash | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 26, 2021 at 12:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers is promising to fight a proposed constitutional amendment supported by conservatives that would change election law, a measure that could be put on the ballot for approval without the Democratic governor’s signature.

Evers, in a year-end interview with The Associated Press, said he also opposed handing election duties to the nearly powerless secretary of state’s office as a Republican candidate has proposed.

Evers says “We have a good system. It’s my goal to keep it.” Republicans are pushing numerous campaign law changes, but Evers can veto them.

The constitutional amendment would be one way around an Evers veto.

