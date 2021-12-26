Fitchburg Police, Fire respond to apartment fire

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Fitchburg Police and Fire Departments were dispatched to an apartment building on fire on Madison’s south side Sunday afternoon, Fitchburg Police said.

Dane County Dispatch said that the call for the fire came in around 3:30 p.m. and crews were sent to the 3300 block of Leopold Way.

The fire has been put out and nobody has reported injuries. It is too early to say if an investigator will be sent to the fire, Fitchburg Police said.

