Advertisement

Madison Streets Department: Commuters should drive slow if and when winter weather hits

The Madison Streets Department will keep an eye out, but expects snow and rain to melt quickly.
Madison Streets Department Snow Plow
Madison Streets Department Snow Plow(WEAU)
By Marcus Aarsvold
Published: Dec. 26, 2021 at 5:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - City snow plows are at the ready, but the Madison Streets Department predicts that early warm temperatures and post-snow rain will melt any snow that hits the greater Madison area Sunday night.

City Streets Dept. Spokesperson Bryan Johnson said the best advice is for people to drive safe and slow.

He said if needed they’ll be ready to sweep, salt or put sand on necessary streets. Snowplows would start with school, hospital and busy metro streets first. Johnson said residential streets might be slippery since they won’t be prioritized and rain could freeze without out any sunlight.

However, Johnson predicted any snow or ice will melt quickly on Monday morning.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Slick roads, wrecks force stretch of I-94 to close south of Eau Claire
Series of wrecks forces stretch of I-94 to close south of Eau Claire, at least 20 hurt
Scott, Blake, Bryce, and Bethany Weberpal welcomed baby Dax into the world on November 10th.
Janesville couple suffers devastating losses but vows to help others experiencing the same pain
The Madison Police Dept. is investigating a shooting in the Home Depot parking lot on Verona Rd.
2 hurt in Madison shooting in Home Depot parking lot
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Madison man accused of homicide after authorities find woman’s body two months after death
Nicole Bendickson holds her newborn twins before her unexpected death 12 days later.
Mom dies 12 days after giving birth to twins, family waits for COVID-19 test results

Latest News

Gavel
Man charged for firing at Chicago officers who shot at him
Madison Ballet is bringing The Nutcracker choreography online.
Breakthrough COVID cases force cancelation of ‘Nutcracker’
Fitchburg Police and Fire Departments were dispatched to an apartment building on fire on...
Fitchburg Police, Fire respond to apartment fire
In this image from a Caltrans remote traffic video camera, snow is cleared from a shoulder lane...
Major storm dumps snow, closes mountain routes in California