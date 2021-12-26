Madison Streets Department: Commuters should drive slow if and when winter weather hits

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - City snow plows are at the ready, but the Madison Streets Department predicts that early warm temperatures and post-snow rain will melt any snow that hits the greater Madison area Sunday night.

City Streets Dept. Spokesperson Bryan Johnson said the best advice is for people to drive safe and slow.

He said if needed they’ll be ready to sweep, salt or put sand on necessary streets. Snowplows would start with school, hospital and busy metro streets first. Johnson said residential streets might be slippery since they won’t be prioritized and rain could freeze without out any sunlight.

However, Johnson predicted any snow or ice will melt quickly on Monday morning.

