Major storm dumps snow, closes mountain routes in California

In this image from a Caltrans remote traffic video camera, snow is cleared from a shoulder lane...
In this image from a Caltrans remote traffic video camera, snow is cleared from a shoulder lane along Interstate 80 at Donner Summit, Calif., Monday, Oct. 18, 2021. A cold front passing through drought-stricken California brought snow to the northern Sierra Nevada and rain, showers and drizzle elsewhere, the National Weather Service said Monday. The Sierra snowfall was significant enough to impact travel over the higher passes, the weather service said. (Caltrans via AP)(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 26, 2021 at 3:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLFAX, Calif. (AP) - A major Christmas weekend storm caused whiteout conditions and closed key highways amid blowing snow in mountains of Northern California and Nevada, with forecasters warning that travel in the Sierra Nevada could be difficult for several days.

A 70-mile stretch of Interstate 80 was shut Sunday from Colfax, California, through the Lake Tahoe region to the Nevada state line.

The California Department of Transportation also closed other mountain routes while warning of poor visibility and slippery conditions for drivers.

The National Weather Service says to “expect major travel delays on all roads.”

