Man charged for firing at Chicago officers who shot at him

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 26, 2021 at 4:45 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CHICAGO - Authorities have charged a 29-year-old man for allegedly firing a handgun in the direction of Chicago police officers who then shot at him on Christmas Eve.

The officers were patrolling the near West Side late Friday when they allegedly saw Nokomis Lee Jefferson remove a gun from his waistband.

Authorities say he allegedly shot at the officers and they returned fire. Jefferson remained hospitalized Sunday.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports his bail was set at $1 million. A listed number for him could not be located Sunday. It was immediately unclear if he had an attorney.

The officers were not wounded.

Jefferson was charged with attempted murder and unlawful use of a weapon.

