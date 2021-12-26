Advertisement

Mendota Freeze contest continues during unusually warm weather

By Marcus Aarsvold
Published: Dec. 25, 2021 at 8:33 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The strangely warm temperatures this year have extended the Clean Lakes Alliance contest for people to predict when Lake Mendota becomes fully frozen.

In order to win the Mendota Freeze Contest, people need to predict the exact date the the lake completely freezes for the chance to win a Land’s End $1,000 gift card.

The lake water protection and improvement non-profit holds the competition so people can understand how complicated the freezing process is for Madison lakes.

Clean Lakes Alliance Marketing Director Adam Sodersten said it also brings attention to Lake Mendota and Monona’s economic impact on the community during the winter.

“It’s fun because everyone loves to talk about the weather,” he said. “Everyone thinks, ‘Hey! I’ve got my own little tricks or trades of when I think it’s getting cold and when I think it’s going to happen.’ Here in Madison instead of just talking about the weather we can talk about the lakes too and so this is just a great way to keep talking about the lakes year round.”

Sodersten said Lake Mendota’s average freeze date is December 20.

If the lake freezes temporarily it does not count as a win for whoever picks the date. The Wisconsin State Climatology Office must declare that 90% of the lake has been iced out for the long haul.

To submit a guess people can go to the Clean Lakes Alliance website here.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Slick roads, wrecks force stretch of I-94 to close south of Eau Claire
Series of wrecks forces stretch of I-94 to close south of Eau Claire, at least 20 hurt
Scott, Blake, Bryce, and Bethany Weberpal welcomed baby Dax into the world on November 10th.
Janesville couple suffers devastating losses but vows to help others experiencing the same pain
The Madison Police Dept. is investigating a shooting in the Home Depot parking lot on Verona Rd.
2 hurt in Madison shooting in Home Depot parking lot
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Madison man accused of homicide after authorities find woman’s body two months after death
Nicole Bendickson holds her newborn twins before her unexpected death 12 days later.
Mom dies 12 days after giving birth to twins, family waits for COVID-19 test results

Latest News

Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers is congratulated by Allen Lazard after throwing career...
Rodgers sets team record as Packers hold off Browns 24-22
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) dunks the ball between Boston Celtics guard...
Bucks rally late in Antetokounmpo’s return for 117-113 win
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers celebrates after throwing career touchdown pass 443 during the...
Rodgers breaks Favre’s Packers record for career TD passes
Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield watches during the second half of an NFL football...
Mayfield and Garrett available for Browns