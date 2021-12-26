Mendota Freeze contest continues during unusually warm weather

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The strangely warm temperatures this year have extended the Clean Lakes Alliance contest for people to predict when Lake Mendota becomes fully frozen.

In order to win the Mendota Freeze Contest, people need to predict the exact date the the lake completely freezes for the chance to win a Land’s End $1,000 gift card.

The lake water protection and improvement non-profit holds the competition so people can understand how complicated the freezing process is for Madison lakes.

Clean Lakes Alliance Marketing Director Adam Sodersten said it also brings attention to Lake Mendota and Monona’s economic impact on the community during the winter.

“It’s fun because everyone loves to talk about the weather,” he said. “Everyone thinks, ‘Hey! I’ve got my own little tricks or trades of when I think it’s getting cold and when I think it’s going to happen.’ Here in Madison instead of just talking about the weather we can talk about the lakes too and so this is just a great way to keep talking about the lakes year round.”

Sodersten said Lake Mendota’s average freeze date is December 20.

If the lake freezes temporarily it does not count as a win for whoever picks the date. The Wisconsin State Climatology Office must declare that 90% of the lake has been iced out for the long haul.

To submit a guess people can go to the Clean Lakes Alliance website here.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.