Rodgers sets team record as Packers hold off Browns 24-22

Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers is congratulated by Allen Lazard after throwing career...
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers is congratulated by Allen Lazard after throwing career touchdown pass 443 during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. The pass breaks the previous Green Bay Packers record held by Brett Favre. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)(Aaron Gash | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 25, 2021 at 7:10 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers surpassed Brett Favre to become Green Bay’s all-time leader in touchdown passes and the Packers intercepted Baker Mayfield four times in a 24-22 victory over the Cleveland Browns on Saturday.

Rodgers went 24 of 34 for 202 yards with three touchdown throws to increase his career total to 445. Favre threw 508 touchdown passes during his Hall of Fame career, but only 442 of them came with Green Bay. It was Green Bay’s defense that sealed this victory by sacking Mayfield five times and forcing him into his first career four-interception performance. All three of the Packers’ touchdowns came after Mayfield interceptions.

