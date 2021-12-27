Advertisement

4 cats saved in fire that ripped through Janesville home

(KCRG)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 11:44 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Firefighters saved four cats trapped inside a burning Janesville home Sunday evening as they fought to contain the flames which had torn through the structure.

According to the Janesville Fire Dept., emergency crews were called to the house, in the 800 block of W. Holmes St., around 5:30 p.m. and the first of the over 30 firefighters who responded could already see the blaze engulfing the back of the home.

The fire ate its way up into the attic of the two-story structure as crews fought to get it under control, the fire department report continued. It estimated they were on the scene for about four hours; although, watch crews did remain overnight to ensure nothing rekindled.

One of the residents told investigators he reset an electrical breaker multiple times before smelling smoke. They determined that the fire was unintentional and estimated the smoke and flames did approximately $140,000 in damage to the home and its contents.

No injuries were reported as a result of the fire. Five people were displaced with the Red Cross stepping in to provide assistance to two of them, the fire department added.

In addition to the Janesville Fire Dept., firefighters from Milton also were called in to assist.

