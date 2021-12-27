4 Packers placed on COVID-19 reserve list

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WMTV) -The Green Bay Packers put more names to its COVID-19 reserve list Monday than any single day since the pandemic began.

The four players added so far this week pushes the total number of players benched by protocols at seven.

The players placed on the COVID-19 list were:

Ben Braden, G

Tipa Galeai, LB

Amari Rodgers, WR

Ty Summers, LB

Additionally, R.J. McIntosh was moved to the corresponding list for practice squad members. There is one other practice squad player listed.

Packers’ head coach Matt LaFleur indicated the team plans to revisit some of its COVID-19 safety procedures in light of the new developments, “just making sure we mask up as a team when we’re inside and then try to keep people as spread out as possible.”

He also said an increase in virtual meetings is also on the table as a way to make sure, when gameday comes, his players are available.

“The availability thing is real,” he continued. “When you have your players available, I think we’re a pretty darn good football team and we need to try to keep as many people available as possible.”

Rodgers and Galeai are the two biggest contributors going on the list Monday. Rodgers has served as the Packers punt returner for most of the season and returned kick offs against the Browns. Galeai registered his first sack against the Browns on Saturday.

The Packers front office announced the moves, but did not specify if any of the players had contracted the virus or were just in contact with someone who had, per league policy.

