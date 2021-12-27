Advertisement

4 Packers placed on COVID-19 reserve list

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Amari Rodgers (8) against the Arizona Cardinals during the...
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Amari Rodgers (8) against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)(Rick Scuteri | AP)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 3:57 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WMTV) -The Green Bay Packers put more names to its COVID-19 reserve list Monday than any single day since the pandemic began.

The four players added so far this week pushes the total number of players benched by protocols at seven.

The players placed on the COVID-19 list were:

  • Ben Braden, G
  • Tipa Galeai, LB
  • Amari Rodgers, WR
  • Ty Summers, LB

Additionally, R.J. McIntosh was moved to the corresponding list for practice squad members. There is one other practice squad player listed.

Packers’ head coach Matt LaFleur indicated the team plans to revisit some of its COVID-19 safety procedures in light of the new developments, “just making sure we mask up as a team when we’re inside and then try to keep people as spread out as possible.”

He also said an increase in virtual meetings is also on the table as a way to make sure, when gameday comes, his players are available.

“The availability thing is real,” he continued. “When you have your players available, I think we’re a pretty darn good football team and we need to try to keep as many people available as possible.”

Rodgers and Galeai are the two biggest contributors going on the list Monday. Rodgers has served as the Packers punt returner for most of the season and returned kick offs against the Browns. Galeai registered his first sack against the Browns on Saturday.

The Packers front office announced the moves, but did not specify if any of the players had contracted the virus or were just in contact with someone who had, per league policy.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Slick roads, wrecks force stretch of I-94 to close south of Eau Claire
Series of wrecks forces stretch of I-94 to close south of Eau Claire, at least 20 hurt
The Madison Police Dept. is investigating a shooting in the Home Depot parking lot on Verona Rd.
2 hurt in Madison shooting in Home Depot parking lot
Scott, Blake, Bryce, and Bethany Weberpal welcomed baby Dax into the world on November 10th.
Janesville couple suffers devastating losses but vows to help others experiencing the same pain
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Madison man accused of homicide after authorities find woman’s body two months after death
Nicole Bendickson holds her newborn twins before her unexpected death 12 days later.
Mom dies 12 days after giving birth to twins, family waits for COVID-19 test results

Latest News

UW women’s basketball cancels 2nd game because of COVID-19
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers is congratulated by Allen Lazard after throwing career...
Rodgers sets team record as Packers hold off Browns 24-22
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers celebrates after throwing career touchdown pass 443 during the...
Rodgers breaks Favre’s Packers record for career TD passes
Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield watches during the second half of an NFL football...
Mayfield and Garrett available for Browns