ALERT DAY: Another round of snow Tuesday

Widespread 1-3″ snow totals are expected for southern Wisconsin - expect deteriorating road conditions to develop Tuesday afternoon.
All of southern Wisconsin will be under a Winter Weather Advisory on Tuesday. Widespread 1-3" snow totals are expected - higher totals North of Madison.(WMTV)
By Brendan Johnson
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 3:36 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Here we go again - another round of snowfall is expected Tuesday which will lead to slick & slippery roadways. Expect deteriorating road conditions throughout late Tuesday morning and early afternoon. Tuesday is a First Alert Day.

The snowfall arrives after a mostly cloudy night. Lows will fall back into the lower 20s tonight. Snowfall enters into SW Wisconsin late Tuesday morning - the first flakes could fall around 8-10AM. Madison will see the snow arrive closer to midday. Initial snowfall could be heavy at times - with snowfall rates around 1-2″ per hour. Widespread 1-3″ totals are expected. Higher amounts will be focused to the NW of Madison. Heavier bands could lead to 2-4″ totals. 1-3″ is the current thinking for the Madison metro area. A wintry mix will take hold later Tuesday afternoon & evening - mainly along the State Line. This will cut down totals South of Madison.

Bottom Line: Expect road conditions to get worst throughout Tuesday. Although the morning commute won’t be impacted, a lunchtime drive will be messy & the return trip home will be tricky in the late afternoon/early evening. The snow & wintry mix (mainly Madison & South) will taper off late Tuesday evening. Colder air settles in with lows dropping into the teens Wednesday morning.

Highs will settle in the 20s at the end of the week. It’s a definite cooler trend compared to days past. Another round of snow flurries/isolated snow showers is possible late Wednesday into Thursday. This could deliver another quick 1/2″ to an inch of snowfall in some parts of the area.

Another system will move by on New Year’s Day - snow accumulations appear likely. There is still significant differences in how models handle this event so stay tuned for updates! Regardless of how the weekend shapes up, it will get colder to start 2022!

