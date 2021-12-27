Advertisement

Australia’s most populous state reports 1st omicron death

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 26, 2021 at 10:21 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
SYDNEY (AP) - Australia’s New South Wales state has reported more than 6,000 new COVID-19 cases and confirmed its first death from the omicron variant.

The fatal case was identified as a man in his 80s who was infected at an aged care facility in western Sydney.

He was fully vaccinated but had underlying health conditions. New measures came into force in New South Wales, the country’s most populous state, on Monday, including limits of one person per 2 square meters (22 square feet) in bars and restaurants and required “check-ins” with QR codes in hospitality venues.

The health minister says the state government is considering lifting the requirement for health workers to isolate after being exposed to COVID-19 because of staff shortages.

