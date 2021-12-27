Advertisement

Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office in search of Good Samaritan who turned in evidence

(NBC15)
By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 2:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane County Sheriff’s Office is seeking a Good Samaritan who turned over a piece of evidence to the Stoughton Police Department Thursday.

According to the sheriff’s office, the found property was identified as being an important item in a reported crime they are investigating.

The sheriff’s office is looking to identify and speak with the woman who brought the item in, in hopes of obtaining further information to assist the investigation. They ask she call (608) 284-6848.

