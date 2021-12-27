Advertisement

DHS: 15% of COVID-19 tests coming back positive; highest rate of 2021

(NBC15)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 3:10 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The percentage COVID-19 tests that are coming back positive in any given weeklong period topped the 15% mark for the first time since depths of the pandemic in Wisconsin last year, new Dept. of Health Services numbers show.

The percentage peaked at 15.4 on Christmas Day before retreating to a flat 15 percent as of Monday’s update. Prior to the recent surge, which has seen COVID-19 activity levels hit critical levels across the state, the seven-day rolling average for percent-positivity had not even breached double-digits since the first days of 2021.

The high rates come as the number of new cases remain plateaued in December at their highest levels of the year. The seven-day rolling-average currently stands at 3,375 cases per day over the previous week, DHS reports, which while being approximately 500 cases lower than the high points earlier this month, remain in line with the rest of December.

The latest DHS update included approximately 2,500 cases, which drove the total number cases to 967,173 since the pandemic began.

The seven-day rolling average for deaths from COVID-19 ticked up to 24 per day over the preceding week, putting the state on pace to eclipse 10,000 confirmed deaths stemming from the virus later this week. Currently, DHS has confirmed 9,928 deaths, although its numbers indicate another 1,100 people likely died because of COVID-19.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Slick roads, wrecks force stretch of I-94 to close south of Eau Claire
Series of wrecks forces stretch of I-94 to close south of Eau Claire, at least 20 hurt
The Madison Police Dept. is investigating a shooting in the Home Depot parking lot on Verona Rd.
2 hurt in Madison shooting in Home Depot parking lot
Scott, Blake, Bryce, and Bethany Weberpal welcomed baby Dax into the world on November 10th.
Janesville couple suffers devastating losses but vows to help others experiencing the same pain
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Madison man accused of homicide after authorities find woman’s body two months after death
Nicole Bendickson holds her newborn twins before her unexpected death 12 days later.
Mom dies 12 days after giving birth to twins, family waits for COVID-19 test results

Latest News

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Amari Rodgers (8) against the Arizona Cardinals during the...
4 Packers placed on COVID-19 reserve list
U.S Capitol
Student loan borrowers left wondering whether forgiveness is still possible
A mobile home explodes in Marquette County. Dec. 25, 2021.
Christmas Day explosion destroys home near Princeton
A young deer that was stuck on the ice for so long it could barely walk made it back to the...
Fond du Lac family saves deer trapped on icy pond