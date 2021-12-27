‘I remember the day that she moved in’: Lifelong friend remembers Madison homicide victim

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Kristin Brand says concerts at Breese Stevens Field were some of her favorite memories spent with her best friend.

“That’s what we spent our summer doing,” remembered Brand.

Her friend, Patricia McCollough, was killed in July and her body was found in a home on Deerwood Drive in Madison two months later.

“I’m just so devastated with this whole entire thing,” said Brand. “I can’t believe any of it.”

Brand says she and McCollough grew up in the same neighborhood and remained life-long friends.

“We were both nine,” said Brand. “I remember the day that she moved in.”

Now, as more details about Patty’s death are revealed through court documents, Brand is choosing to remember her friend not as a victim.

“She was a super strong individual,” said Brand. “She was a light.”

Brand says Patty was a caring mother and did a wonderful job raising her daughter.

“She was so giving and happy all the time. She always had a smile on her face and was always trying to help,” Brand said.

As the case against the alleged suspect progresses, Brand says she’s hoping for justice.

“I’m going to do whatever I can to make sure that her voice is heard,” she added.

According to Madison Police, the final results of the autopsy are pending, but a preliminary report from the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office revealed McCollough died of strangulation and blunt force trauma.

Last Monday, Gregg Raether was charged with first degree reckless homicide among other charges.

His bail was set at $500,000. Raether will have his preliminary hearing on Thursday, December 30.

If convicted, Raether could face a life imprisonment.

