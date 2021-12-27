Advertisement

UW women’s basketball cancels 2nd game because of COVID-19

(NBC15)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 10:38 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The University of Wisconsin’s women’s basketball team has canceled its second consecutive game because of positive COVID-19 tests within the program.

On Monday, the university announced the Dec. 30 matchup against Big Ten rival Purdue at the Kohl Center will not be played and UW gave no indication that it would be re-scheduled.

How the game would count will come down to the conference’s forfeiture policy and would be announced in the next few days, the athletics department explained.

The university did not say if tickets would be refunded or if ticketholders would be able to use them at another game. Anyone who purchased tickets to the game will be contacted by the university with more information about what they will need to do next.

This is the second home game lost to the virus. UW already nixed its game against Eastern Illinois last week, citing positive tests in the program.

That game was supposed to be part of a double-header last Thursday with the men’s team. The men’s game was eventually scratched after the Badgers’ first opponent George Mason University dropped out because of COVID-19 within the GMU program, forcing UW to scramble to find a replacement opponent.

After enlisting Morgan State University to come to Madison, UW itself was forced to cancel because COVID-19 was now spreading in the men’s program.

The next women’s game is set for Wednesday, Jan. 5, against Indiana University, at the Kohl Center.

