$250k grant set to expand Dodgeville dental clinic, add new jobs

(Source: KEYC)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 5:21 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Dodgeville dental clinic will be able to create new jobs and take up to 2,000 more patients each year thanks to a $250,000 grant from the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation.

WEDC announced Tuesday that the Access Dodgeville Dental Clinic will be able to expand to take on 1,500 to 2,000 more patients each year, many of which are below the federal poverty level or are uninsured.

The clinic currently serves around 4,000 patients annually and WEDC secretary Missy Hughes noted the grant aims to make a difference for patients and the economy.

“One of the reasons for the grant program is to improve not only the economy of communities, but their quality of life — and access to good dental health care is a critical part of that,” Hughes said. “In addition, the Dodgeville expansion is expected to support six more full-time, family-supporting jobs.”

The expansion will cost just under $775,000, WEDC added, and will double the size of its current 4,000-square-foot space.

Access is located on the first floor of a building at 103 East Fountain Street and the expansion allow it to move into the second floor, providing four additional dental operatories. It will eventually have a total of 12 operatories.

“The Access dental clinic has made a significant difference over the years by providing care to thousands on an annual basis,” said state representative and Dodgeville mayor Todd Novak. “This grant will enable the clinic to expand beyond its current footprint and continue to provide essential services. The growth of the clinic has been amazing to see.”

The expansion will also add an elevator and updates to the HVAC system to improve air quality, officials say.

