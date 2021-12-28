Advertisement

ALERT DAY: Snow tapers off; Freezing Drizzle Possible this Evening

Widespread 1-4″ totals are expected with higher amounts NW of Madison; Slick conditions may arise late tonight.
1-4" of snow for much of the area tonight . Patchy freezing drizzle & fog expected in the...
1-4" of snow for much of the area tonight . Patchy freezing drizzle & fog expected in the evening.(NBC15)
By Brendan Johnson
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 4:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Snow is falling once again in southern Wisconsin! Periods of moderate and heavy snow have taken down visibility. Latest radar shows a fizzle coming into southern Wisconsin during the evening. This will cut off the snow machine and allow a switch-over to a wintry mix & possible freezing drizzle.

A freezing drizzle is likely late tonight as snow ends from West to East. This may lead to slippery and slick spots on untreated roadways - even if plowed. Watch for ice glazes late tonight! Lows will dip into the upper teens. Patchy dense fog may also develop due to light winds and the moisture from the snow pack.

Winds pick up during the overnight and into Wednesday behind the cold front - this will dissipate the patchy fog. A few breaks in the clouds will allow some sunshine on Wednesday. Highs will only top out in the mid 20s. Another passing snow shower is possible late Wednesday into Thursday. Another quick dusting - 1″ is possible in parts of southern Wisconsin. This will be a dry & powdery snow.

A colder trend sets up into the New Year. Highs will only be in the teens. A weather system picks up strength in the central Plains late Friday into Saturday. Snow appears possible for southern Wisconsin. We’re monitoring the track of the system -- if it trends Northward, we’ll see more snow, if it trends farther South - we may only see a dusting - 1″ near the State Line. Stay tuned!

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Slick roads, wrecks force stretch of I-94 to close south of Eau Claire
Series of wrecks forces stretch of I-94 to close south of Eau Claire, at least 20 hurt
The Madison Police Dept. is investigating a shooting in the Home Depot parking lot on Verona Rd.
2 hurt in Madison shooting in Home Depot parking lot
Nicole Bendickson holds her newborn twins before her unexpected death 12 days later.
Mom dies 12 days after giving birth to twins, family waits for COVID-19 test results
20-year-old Cory Cole, his little sister 11-year-old Bria Meitner, and their mother 45-year-old...
Columbia Co. authorities suspect foul play may be involved in 23-year-old triple death investigation
Wisconsin homeowners set to receive record-setting lottery credits

Latest News

1 to 4 inches of accumulation is expected across southern Wisconsin today.
FIRST ALERT DAY - More snow is on the way
1 to 4 inches of accumulation is expected across southern Wisconsin today.
FIRST ALERT DAY - More Snow is On the Way
Monday Extended Forecast
Alert Day: More snow for Tuesday
Tuesday is a First Alert Day at NBC15. 1-3" of snow is possible for much of the area.
Melting Snow Monday; Another round arrives Tuesday