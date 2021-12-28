ALERT DAY: Snow tapers off; Freezing Drizzle Possible this Evening

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Snow is falling once again in southern Wisconsin! Periods of moderate and heavy snow have taken down visibility. Latest radar shows a fizzle coming into southern Wisconsin during the evening. This will cut off the snow machine and allow a switch-over to a wintry mix & possible freezing drizzle.

A freezing drizzle is likely late tonight as snow ends from West to East. This may lead to slippery and slick spots on untreated roadways - even if plowed. Watch for ice glazes late tonight! Lows will dip into the upper teens. Patchy dense fog may also develop due to light winds and the moisture from the snow pack.

Winds pick up during the overnight and into Wednesday behind the cold front - this will dissipate the patchy fog. A few breaks in the clouds will allow some sunshine on Wednesday. Highs will only top out in the mid 20s. Another passing snow shower is possible late Wednesday into Thursday. Another quick dusting - 1″ is possible in parts of southern Wisconsin. This will be a dry & powdery snow.

A colder trend sets up into the New Year. Highs will only be in the teens. A weather system picks up strength in the central Plains late Friday into Saturday. Snow appears possible for southern Wisconsin. We’re monitoring the track of the system -- if it trends Northward, we’ll see more snow, if it trends farther South - we may only see a dusting - 1″ near the State Line. Stay tuned!

