Beloit police release video of wanted burglary suspect
BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - The Beloit Police Dept. is asking for help identifying the suspect shown in surveillance video from a recent break-in.
The department posted the ten-second clip on its Facebook page Monday morning, showing a bearded man in a hoodie, who appears to be inside a garage near 8th Street, near W. Grand Ave. Investigators say the trespassing and burglary happened Monday and, while they did not indicate when it was recorded, the timestamp in the video places it shortly after 6:30 p.m.
The police department did not say what was taken in the incident and the video did not show either. At the time it was taken, the suspect appeared to be near a covered motorcycle.
Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to call the Beloit Police Dept. at 608-757-2244.
Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.