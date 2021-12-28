Advertisement

Beloit police release video of wanted burglary suspect

Surveillance video released by the Beloit Police Dept.
Surveillance video released by the Beloit Police Dept.
By Nick Viviani
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 5:17 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - The Beloit Police Dept. is asking for help identifying the suspect shown in surveillance video from a recent break-in.

The department posted the ten-second clip on its Facebook page Monday morning, showing a bearded man in a hoodie, who appears to be inside a garage near 8th Street, near W. Grand Ave. Investigators say the trespassing and burglary happened Monday and, while they did not indicate when it was recorded, the timestamp in the video places it shortly after 6:30 p.m.

The police department did not say what was taken in the incident and the video did not show either. At the time it was taken, the suspect appeared to be near a covered motorcycle.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to call the Beloit Police Dept. at 608-757-2244.

Beloit. We are looking for your help to identify this suspect in a Trespass/Burglary call from yesterday. This occurred in the area of 8th St, south of W.Grand Av. If you recognize the suspect please give us a call at 608-757-2244, leave a message on here, or submit a tip. Please refer to case BE2157225 for Officer Boulton. Thank you. Sgt F.

Posted by City of Beloit Police Department on Tuesday, December 28, 2021

