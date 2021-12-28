Charges filed in Adams County fatal crash

ADAMS, Wis. (WSAW) - Prosecutors have filed criminal charges against a 35-year-old Grand Marsh man accused of causing a fatal car crash more than a year ago.

Shannon Maron is expected to be charged with homicide by negligent operation of a vehicle during his first court appearance on Jan. 11. John-Paul Smerz, 36, died at the crash scene.

Investigators said Maron was driving in the town of Springville around 1 a.m. on Aug. 30, 2020 when he lost control of his car. Investigators said the vehicle was facing west, but appeared to have been traveling east on Fawn Drive. When crews arrived at the crash scene, the vehicle’s passenger door was ripped off and the car was on fire. The location of the passenger was not immediately known.

Smerz was later found beneath the vehicle.

A sergeant from the Adams County Sheriff’s Department noted the smell of alcohol from Maron. Maron said he had one beer, but later told EMS staff he had five beers. UW-Madison police completed a blood draw. A blood draw processed by the state crime lab showed no ethanol or drugs in Maron’s blood sample.

Due to extensive fire damage, the car’s electronic data recorder and airbag control module were unattainable.

Investigators said the vehicle was east on Fern Avenue, crested the small hill and went airborne. It struck the blacktop roadway and continued east. Authorities believe that’s when Maron lost control. He went sideways, entered the south ditch, struck a tree and spun partially.

A reconstruction report estimated the vehicle was going no less than 82 mph before it went airborne.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.