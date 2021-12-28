Evers’ Office: Newest pardons mark new high for contemporary governors

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dozens more pardons granted by Gov. Tony Evers this week pushes him past any U.S. governor in recent history in terms of the number given in the first three years of an administration, his office declared.

The Evers Administration announced the 30 newest ones Tuesday morning. Including these recent ones, Evers has now granted 337 pardons, according to his office, which called it the most of any contemporary governor.

In a statement announcing this latest round, Evers said he was proud of his administration’s work to provide second chances to the pardoned individuals who have “made amends and paid their debts to society.”

“These individuals have recognized and acknowledged their past mistakes, and this sends a powerful message of redemption as each of them work to build a brighter, better future for themselves and their communities,” Evers said.

While the governor’s office did not identify whom Evers topped with his latest pardons, the hundreds allotted by the Democratic governor stand in contrast to his Republican predecessor, Scott Walker, who did not grant any during his eight years in office.

NBC15 News reached out to the Evers Administration for clarification on how it determined Evers had handed out more pardons than others and will update this story with any response.

These new pardons stem from a Nov. 12 meeting of the Governor’s Pardon Advisory Board, which selected from applicates and made recommendations to the governor. The full list of recipients is below, along with a description of the crimes as provided by the Evers Administration.

Serena Genisus was 19 years old when police officers found a controlled substance while searching her home. Now more than two decades later, she has is committed to her personal growth, has earned the support of the court, and has found her faith attending her local church in Florida.

Nicholas Smith was 18 years old when officers pulled him over and found marijuana in his vehicle. Since then, he has earned his associate and bachelor’s degrees in electrical engineering and remains dedicated to his career and his family in Missouri.

Jeffrey Collins was 21 years old when officers pulled him over and found marijuana in his vehicle nearly 40 years ago. He has worked hard to support his family as a project supervisor in Chetek.

Joseph Ross Jr. was struggling to support his family when he failed to disclose employment in an application for public assistance. Now, 46 years later, Mr. Ross is retired and lives in Mississippi.

Dwight Swacina sold marijuana to an undercover law enforcement officer. Almost 40 years later, he gives back to his community by helping neighbors who are facing challenges or difficulties. He also earned his bachelor’s degree and received robust support from his community in Beloit.

Joshua Schilling was 20 years old when he sold marijuana and a controlled substance to an undercover law enforcement officer. He is a professional entertainer and performance artist in Chicago.

Adam Hanke was still a teenager when he sold a controlled substance to a police informant. Nearly 20 years later, he is pursuing his master’s degree in social work to help others experiencing the same problems he overcame. He has tremendous support from his community in Oakfield.

Charles Leggett sold a controlled substance to an undercover officer. A proud father now more than two decades later, he works to provide for his family in Milwaukee.

Matthew Callaway was in his late teens when he sold marijuana to an officer 16 years ago. He resides in Colorado, where he aspires to become a firefighter.

Antonio Small was 19 when officers pulled him over and found a controlled substance in the vehicle. Since then, he has earned his dual cosmetology/barber license and currently owns a barbershop with his wife where he has provided free services to community members in need in River Falls.

Alicia Reed was 18 when officers found a controlled substance in her vehicle two decades ago. She lives in Milwaukee with her family and cares for her son full time.

Patrick Moran sold marijuana to an undercover police officer. He has since been committed to his personal development and earned the support of the court. He lives in McFarland and has been a reliable worker for two decades.

Kirby Hammonds was 17 years old when police found him in possession of a controlled substance. Over two decades later, he is a father, man of faith, and hard worker. He lives in Madison.

Douglas Wynboom sold marijuana to an undercover officer. He lives in Kaukauna where he has remained committed to his employment since 1988.

Antonio Robertson was found by officers in possession of a controlled substance. He is now a caregiver for people with disabilities and plays an active role in the lives of his children.

Michael Adams was a teenager when he attempted to elude officers after he was observed speeding. Since then, he has served 14 years in the United States Marine Corps where he has earned many accolades in military and air traffic control training. Now working as an air traffic controller, he has also volunteered to tutor and read to kids. He now lives in Arizona with his family.

Joyce Pierce was 19 years old when she cashed forged checks. Since then, she has become devoted to teaching and childcare, making these her career ambitions as she’s earned her associate degree and is pursuing a bachelor’s degree. She lives in Milwaukee.

Nicole Dayton was 26 years old when she embezzled funds from her employer. She has since become active in her church group and worked to redeem her reputation as a trustworthy employee. She lives in Stoddard and looks forward to traveling for mission work.

Leon Howard was 19 years old when officers found marijuana at his residence. Living in Milwaukee, he has supported his neighborhood by organizing back-to-school block parties and street clean-ups on top of working two jobs.

Damian Spiropoulos was 21 when officers found marijuana in his residence 25 years ago. A father of two, he lives in Milwaukee and is committed to self-improvement.

Albert Taylor was a teenager and trying to pay for college when officers found a controlled substance in his vehicle. Now a driven entrepreneur, he has pursued education and training to help him excel in his business and provide for his family.

Jamie Gyr was 18 when he and others stole from several storage units. In the almost 30 years since, he has grown personally and professionally into a husband, father, and businessman. He lives in Brownsville.

Marcie Gibson was facing housing instability when she sold a controlled substance to an undercover officer. She lives in Milwaukee, where she dreams of opening a group home for girls.

Clinton Mallett’s medical transportation service billed services that were never rendered. He has volunteered through his church and aspires to open a community center in Mississippi.

Harry Miller was with friends when they decided to try to steal soft drinks from a vending machine in a locked laundromat and later resisted arrest by officers responding to break up a bar fight he was involved in, assaulting officers and damaging a police vehicle. In the three decades since, he has focused on his work and family, and looks forward to doing more traveling. He lives in Mount Pleasant.

Terrell Harper was 21 when he drove a friend to sell marijuana. He has since earned his associate degree, completed treatment, and is involved in young family members’ lives. He is active in web design and lives with his partner in Milwaukee.

Mark Randa was in his 20s when he sold marijuana and other controlled substances to undercover police nearly 40 years ago. He is a father of three and has built a career in 3D printing and design and aspires to run for public office in De Soto where he lives.

David Stout was 17 when he broke into houses after the homeowners had left to take cash and belongings and tried to escape police custody. He earned support from the circuit court and the district attorney’s office as well as his friends and family. He lives in Beloit.

Elijah Reaves was twice found in possession of controlled substances. He has continued his path of self-improvement through professional training, volunteer service, and time with his family in Milwaukee.