Advertisement

FIRST ALERT DAY - More snow is on the way

Slippery roads and greatly reduced visibility expected this afternoon
By Charlie Shortino
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 9:03 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Active weather will continue for the north-central part of the nation over the next several days. Low pressure will move through the area today, and will bring accumulating snowfall. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the entire state of Wisconsin for today and into tonight. Snow is expected to begin over the southwest part of the state by around 9:00 am. It will expand northeastward from there.

1 to 4 inches of accumulation is expected across southern Wisconsin today.
1 to 4 inches of accumulation is expected across southern Wisconsin today.(wmtv)
Expected Conditions - 9:00 am
Expected Conditions - 9:00 am(wmtv)
Expected Conditions - noon
Expected Conditions - noon(wmtv)
Expected Conditions - 3:00 pm
Expected Conditions - 3:00 pm(wmtv)
Expected Conditions - 6:00 pm
Expected Conditions - 6:00 pm(wmtv)

Snow totals will range from 1 to 4 inches across the southern part of the state with the higher totals expected to the west and north of Madison. At time the snowfall rate will be moderate, to briefly heavy. This will lead to rapid accumulation and greatly reduced visibility.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect today across all of southern Wisconsin.
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect today across all of southern Wisconsin.(wmtv)

Today has been declared a First Alert Weather Day by NBC15 meteorologists due to accumulating snow and slippery roads. Travel will be hazardous this afternoon and evening throughout all of southern Wisconsin.

Today is a First Alert Weather Day
Today is a First Alert Weather Day(wmtv)

Today: Cloudy with snow likely. High: 34. Wind: East 10 gusting to 20.

Tonight: Rain and snow ending in in the evening. Low: 22. Wind: NW 5-10.

Wednesday: Increasing cloudiness with a chance of snow. High: 25.

Thursday: Partly sunny. High: 29.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Slick roads, wrecks force stretch of I-94 to close south of Eau Claire
Series of wrecks forces stretch of I-94 to close south of Eau Claire, at least 20 hurt
The Madison Police Dept. is investigating a shooting in the Home Depot parking lot on Verona Rd.
2 hurt in Madison shooting in Home Depot parking lot
Nicole Bendickson holds her newborn twins before her unexpected death 12 days later.
Mom dies 12 days after giving birth to twins, family waits for COVID-19 test results
20-year-old Cory Cole, his little sister 11-year-old Bria Meitner, and their mother 45-year-old...
Columbia Co. authorities suspect foul play may be involved in 23-year-old triple death investigation
Wisconsin homeowners set to receive record-setting lottery credits

Latest News

1 to 4 inches of accumulation is expected across southern Wisconsin today.
FIRST ALERT DAY - More Snow is On the Way
Monday Extended Forecast
Alert Day: More snow for Tuesday
Tuesday is a First Alert Day at NBC15. 1-3" of snow is possible for much of the area.
Melting Snow Monday; Another round arrives Tuesday
Sunday Extended Forecast
Alert Day: Wintry Mix moves in tonight