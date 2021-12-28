FIRST ALERT DAY - More snow is on the way

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Active weather will continue for the north-central part of the nation over the next several days. Low pressure will move through the area today, and will bring accumulating snowfall. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the entire state of Wisconsin for today and into tonight. Snow is expected to begin over the southwest part of the state by around 9:00 am. It will expand northeastward from there.

1 to 4 inches of accumulation is expected across southern Wisconsin today. (wmtv)

Expected Conditions - 9:00 am (wmtv)

Expected Conditions - noon (wmtv)

Expected Conditions - 3:00 pm (wmtv)

Expected Conditions - 6:00 pm (wmtv)

Snow totals will range from 1 to 4 inches across the southern part of the state with the higher totals expected to the west and north of Madison. At time the snowfall rate will be moderate, to briefly heavy. This will lead to rapid accumulation and greatly reduced visibility.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect today across all of southern Wisconsin. (wmtv)

Today has been declared a First Alert Weather Day by NBC15 meteorologists due to accumulating snow and slippery roads. Travel will be hazardous this afternoon and evening throughout all of southern Wisconsin.

Today is a First Alert Weather Day (wmtv)

Today: Cloudy with snow likely. High: 34. Wind: East 10 gusting to 20.

Tonight: Rain and snow ending in in the evening. Low: 22. Wind: NW 5-10.

Wednesday: Increasing cloudiness with a chance of snow. High: 25.

Thursday: Partly sunny. High: 29.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.