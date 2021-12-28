Advertisement

Flags to fly at half-staff Wednesday for Wisconsin firefighter

(WBAY)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 2:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Flags will fly at half-staff Wednesday to honor a Wisconsin firefighter who lost his life in the line of duty after contracting COVID-19.

According to the governor’s office, Stephen M. Smith died on Monday, Dec. 20, after coming down with the virus. A funeral liturgy will be read for him on Wednesday, in Kaukauna.

“To those who knew him, Steve was a good friend and someone who cared deeply about others, and he will be missed by the many whose lives he affected,” Gov. Tony Evers said in a statement extending condolences to Smith’s wife, children, friends, and colleagues.

Smith, 54, had been a member of the Vandenbroek-Kaukauna Fire Dept. for more than a quarter-century. In a Facebook post, members of his department wrote, “he will be greatly missed by all. Rest easy Steve, we will take it from here.”

