Advertisement

Get rid of cloth mask and upgrade, health professionals say

By Dazia Cummings
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 8:12 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Once again a change in guidance with face masks. While Omicron is proving to be a contagious COVID-19 variant, health experts are urging people to consider upgrading to a N95 or a disposable surgical mask.

“Use the the surgical mask, use the N95 if you can get them and use them properly because you can prevent to getting COVID and omicron and to pass it to a loved one,” said Dr. Martha Hidalgo, an Internist with Marshfield Medical Center in Eau Claire.

At the start of the pandemic, cloth masks were considered suitable because N95, and disposable surgical masks were not easily available due to extreme supply chain shortage. But now, that has changed.

Another mask health experts recommend is the KN95. While it has a similar name to the N95, Dr. Ashok Rai, the President and CEO at Prevea Health shares what makes them a little bit different.

“An N95 mask is one traditionally that you are fit tested for in other words you basically sit, they put a chamber over your head.. you’re wearing different sizes of N95.. you’re inhaling different particles and through your smell and knowing if that masks working for you or not. So you have a size after that and you wear that everyday. A KN95 mask is a multilayered mask that does sit closer to your face like a N95 but its generally not fit tested and is not as secure as a N95 would be,” he said.

Rai says combined with getting vaccinated and boosted, upgrading to a high-filtration mask will be key to enjoying a safer holiday season.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Slick roads, wrecks force stretch of I-94 to close south of Eau Claire
Series of wrecks forces stretch of I-94 to close south of Eau Claire, at least 20 hurt
The Madison Police Dept. is investigating a shooting in the Home Depot parking lot on Verona Rd.
2 hurt in Madison shooting in Home Depot parking lot
Nicole Bendickson holds her newborn twins before her unexpected death 12 days later.
Mom dies 12 days after giving birth to twins, family waits for COVID-19 test results
20-year-old Cory Cole, his little sister 11-year-old Bria Meitner, and their mother 45-year-old...
Columbia Co. authorities suspect foul play may be involved in 23-year-old triple death investigation
Wisconsin homeowners set to receive record-setting lottery credits

Latest News

(FILE) UW Health frontline staff putting on personal protective equipment (PPE).
"Very full" UW Health warns it's running out of room, medical staff stretched thin
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers discusses the importance of tourism to the state during a stop in...
Evers’ Office: Newest pardons mark new high for contemporary governors
Al and Sparrow Senty
Madison couple celebrates 75th wedding anniversary
A snowplow clears snow on a Madison road.
What the snowplow driver shortage looks like in Madison
A snowplow clears snow on a Madison road.
What the snowplow driver shortage looks like in Madison