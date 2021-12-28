Madison, Beloit crews set to conduct Christmas tree collections

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - South central Wisconsin cities reminded residents Tuesday that crews will be collecting Christmas trees over the next few weeks for proper disposal.

The City of Beloit Public Works Department will conduct tree pick-ups from Jan. 3-14, 2022.

Beloit residents should have their trees placed on their curbs by 6 a.m. on their regularly scheduled collection day. All trees must be clear of stands, bags and any decorations.

The City told Beloit residents they may also drop off trees themselves at the Recycling Drop Off Center starting Jan. 8, 2022 on the 2300 block of Springbrook Court.

Residents may throw holiday wreaths and garland in their trash during their regular trash collection day.

The City of Madison’s Streets Division will make two rounds of Christmas tree collections, once starting on Jan. 3, 2022 and another on Jan. 18, 2022. Madisonians will need to have their tree on their curb by 6:30 a.m. on the designated pick-up days and it will be collected within two weeks of the scheduled start date.

Madison residents will also need to remove all three stands, decorations and bags from their trees in order to allow crews to grab them.

Madison crews ask residents not to put wreaths, evergreen ropes, garlands or boughs out for collection and noted that these all belong in the trash.

If it snows, crews will be diverted to help clear roadways and tree pick-ups may be delayed.

The City continued, saying residents may also drop their trees at a drop-off site. They are located on the 1500 block of W. Badger Road and the 4600 block of Sycamore Avenue.

A local artist will also be using Christmas trees to construct a labyrinth in Olbrich Park. Those who wish to donate their tree to this installation may bring them to 3527 Atwood Avenue starting Jan. 2, 2022.

