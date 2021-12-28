Advertisement

Madison couple celebrates 75th wedding anniversary

By Erin Sullivan
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 7:47 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison couple is celebrating a huge milestone between Christmas and the New Year: their 75th wedding anniversary.

December 28th, 2021 marks the monumental moment for Al and Sparrow Senty.

One of their children, Donna, tells NBC15 that they met in Jones Beach, New York, where Sparrow was working as a hostess, when Al was on leave from serving in the U.S. Navy.

Al and Sparrow Senty on their wedding day.
Al and Sparrow Senty on their wedding day.(Donna Maxwell)

Al was born and raised in Madison and worked as an educator in the Madison area. Together they have four kids and eight grandkids.

They say the secret to 75 years of marriage for them was: if they ever had any disagreements, they would stay up late at night and talk it out until they settled their differences.

Al is 96 years old and Sparrow is about to turn 98 years old on December 30, 2021.

