Madison warns drivers of slick roads Tuesday night

E. Washington at Stoughton Rd. around 3:30 p.m. on Dec. 28, 2021.
E. Washington at Stoughton Rd. around 3:30 p.m. on Dec. 28, 2021.(WisDOT)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 3:30 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The City of Madison is already warning drivers to expect a tough drive home tonight as snow continues to fall on southern Wisconsin.

The city’s Streets Division already has plows on the salt routes, preparing and starting to clear the roads through the evenings, it said in a Tuesday afternoon update.

Despite that, city officials warn falling snow – especially during the heavy bursts it expects – can pile on the roads and make them especially slippery. They noted that what’s falling is “very wet and heavy,” much like the snow over the weekend.

As the system begins to move out and the snow stops falling, plows could begin expanding their routes across the city during evening hours. However, a citywide plowing is not assured. City officials say they are projecting about three inches Tuesday, which is right on the border of the minimum required for all roads to be plowed.

Should officials make the call to clear all roads, they expect to release more information about the operations.

Until then, they are urging all drivers to give themselves extra time to get where they are going. Officials also are reminding them to leave plenty of room to stop and to make turns carefully, so the vehicle does not start sliding.

Clearing sidewalks

Additionally, residents are reminded they need to have public sidewalks in front of their homes cleared of snow and ice by noon on Wednesday.

For those spots where there is ice that cannot be removed, people will need to keep them covered with sand or another substance.

Free sand is available at these locations, the city said.

