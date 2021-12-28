Advertisement

New possum species named after UW-Oshkosh professor

Greg Adler said it’s a species only a few have ever seen, only he has documented.
Greg Adler said it’s a species only a few have ever seen, only he has documented.(WBAY)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 9:24 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OSHKOSH, Wis. (AP) — Mammal experts have named a new species of possum after the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh professor who discovered it.

The Oshkosh Northwestern reported Thursday that UW-Oshkosh biology professor Greg Adler was working on research near the Panama Canal in 2001 when he found a mouse possum with a longer tail than usual and a brownish rather than the common salmon-colored belly.

He sent the animal to the American Museum of Natural History and forgot about it until this year, when he received an email from museum curator Robert Voss.

He said the possum was a new species and it had been named Marmosa adleri, Latin for “Adler’s mouse opossum.”

The museum published the discovery on Dec. 8. Adler says he’s honored.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Slick roads, wrecks force stretch of I-94 to close south of Eau Claire
Series of wrecks forces stretch of I-94 to close south of Eau Claire, at least 20 hurt
The Madison Police Dept. is investigating a shooting in the Home Depot parking lot on Verona Rd.
2 hurt in Madison shooting in Home Depot parking lot
Nicole Bendickson holds her newborn twins before her unexpected death 12 days later.
Mom dies 12 days after giving birth to twins, family waits for COVID-19 test results
20-year-old Cory Cole, his little sister 11-year-old Bria Meitner, and their mother 45-year-old...
Columbia Co. authorities suspect foul play may be involved in 23-year-old triple death investigation
Wisconsin homeowners set to receive record-setting lottery credits

Latest News

1 to 4 inches of accumulation is expected across southern Wisconsin today.
FIRST ALERT DAY - More Snow is On the Way
Snow emergencies declared ahead of possible Tuesday snowfall
(FILE) UW Health frontline staff putting on personal protective equipment (PPE).
"Very full" UW Health warns it's running out of room, medical staff stretched thin
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers discusses the importance of tourism to the state during a stop in...
Evers’ Office: Newest pardons mark new high for contemporary governors