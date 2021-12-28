Packers add Marcedes Lewis, Oren Burks to reserve/COVID-19 list

GREEN BAY, Wis. - The Green Bay Packers have added TE Marcedes Lewis and LB Oren Burks to the reserve/COVID-19 list.

The team now has 12 players on the COVID-19 list going into Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings.

On Monday, the team added four players to the reserve COVID-19 list: WR Amari Rodgers, G Ben Braden, LB Tipa Galeai and LB Ty Summers.

This means a player has tested positive for COVID-19 or been in close contact with an infected person.

On Tuesday, it was announced the NFL and NFLPA have adopted new CDC guidelines to cut quarantine time for COVID-19 positive players from 10 days to 5 days.

