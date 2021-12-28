Advertisement

Packers add Marcedes Lewis, Oren Burks to reserve/COVID-19 list

Green Bay Packers tight end Marcedes Lewis (89) in action during the first half of an NFL...
Green Bay Packers tight end Marcedes Lewis (89) in action during the first half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)(Kamil Krzaczynski | AP)
By Leah Doherty
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 5:34 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. - The Green Bay Packers have added TE Marcedes Lewis and LB Oren Burks to the reserve/COVID-19 list.

The team now has 12 players on the COVID-19 list going into Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings.

On Monday, the team added four players to the reserve COVID-19 list: WR Amari Rodgers, G Ben Braden, LB Tipa Galeai and LB Ty Summers.

This means a player has tested positive for COVID-19 or been in close contact with an infected person.

On Tuesday, it was announced the NFL and NFLPA have adopted new CDC guidelines to cut quarantine time for COVID-19 positive players from 10 days to 5 days.

