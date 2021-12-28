Advertisement

Prosecutors have charged 60-plus people in Kenosha protests

A protester walks past a building that was on fire during protests Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, in...
A protester walks past a building that was on fire during protests Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, in Kenosha, Wis., sparked by the shooting of Jacob Blake by a Kenosha Police officer on Sunday.(Morry Gash | AP Photo/Morry Gash)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 12:07 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — Prosecutors have now charged more than 60 people in connection with offenses committed during protests against police brutality and racism in Kenosha last year.

Lee Newspapers reported Tuesday that Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Graveley’s office has filed more than 90 separate charges, including 70 felonies and 18 misdemeanors. Six cases involved juveniles.

The felony counts ranged from burglary to making threats against police or National Guard troops.

Demonstrations began in August after a white police officer shot Jacob Blake during a domestic disturbance. Blake survived his wounds but is paralyzed from the waist down.

Kyle Rittenhouse shot three protesters, killing two, during one of the protests. He was acquitted of multiple charges in November.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Slick roads, wrecks force stretch of I-94 to close south of Eau Claire
Series of wrecks forces stretch of I-94 to close south of Eau Claire, at least 20 hurt
The Madison Police Dept. is investigating a shooting in the Home Depot parking lot on Verona Rd.
2 hurt in Madison shooting in Home Depot parking lot
Nicole Bendickson holds her newborn twins before her unexpected death 12 days later.
Mom dies 12 days after giving birth to twins, family waits for COVID-19 test results
20-year-old Cory Cole, his little sister 11-year-old Bria Meitner, and their mother 45-year-old...
Columbia Co. authorities suspect foul play may be involved in 23-year-old triple death investigation
Wisconsin homeowners set to receive record-setting lottery credits

Latest News

Kwik Trip chain poised to open 800th store
Snow emergencies declared ahead of possible Tuesday snowfall
Greg Adler said it’s a species only a few have ever seen, only he has documented.
New possum species named after UW-Oshkosh professor
1 to 4 inches of accumulation is expected across southern Wisconsin today.
FIRST ALERT DAY - More Snow is On the Way