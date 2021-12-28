Advertisement

No Hunger Holidays event to provide food, essentials to 400 Dane Co. families

The River Food Pantry is partnering with Feed the Children, a leading nonprofit focused on...
The River Food Pantry is partnering with Feed the Children, a leading nonprofit focused on alleviating childhood hunger, to bring No Hunger Holidays to 400 Dane County families.(River Food Pantry)
By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 8:57 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The River Food Pantry in partnership with Feed the Children is providing 400 Dane County families with food and essentials at their No Hunger Holidays Event, The River announced Monday.

During the holidays, many people, including the almost 17% of Madison residents living below the poverty line, find themselves without essential resources. The year 2021 has been especially exhausting for the most vulnerable children and families, The River said. In the U.S., nearly 1 in 6 children is now estimated to be food insecure.

At the No Hunger Holiday event, set to take place Dec. 30, each family on a first-come, first-served basis will be given a 25-pound box of shelf-staple food such as cereal, pasta and canned fruits and vegetables. Trays of fresh produce will also be available.

Families will also receive a 10-pound box of essentials with personal-care items such as shampoo, conditioner, lotions and toys, according to The River.

“We believe that no child should go to bed hungry, especially during a time full of warmth, love and sharing,” Travis Arnold, Feed the Children president and CEO said. “But the reality is, millions of children face this hardship every day. Thanks to The River Food Pantry, we are able to help these families rest a little easier knowing they don’t have to worry about where their next meal is coming from this holiday season.”

The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at The River Food Pantry, 2201 Darwin Road. No registration is required for families to receive product.

