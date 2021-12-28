Advertisement

Snow emergencies declared ahead of possible Tuesday snowfall

(Pixabay)
By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 6:40 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - With snow expected to move into southern Wisconsin Tuesday, Wisconsin communities are beginning to declare snow emergencies Monday evening.

The declarations are designed to allow communities plow their streets more easily. Drivers are often asked not to park on a certain side of the street or to not park on the street at all.

NBC15 will continue to update this list as more cities issue warnings about snow emergencies.

City of Evansville:

In the City of Evansville, a snow emergency will begin at 6 a.m. Tuesday and end on 6 a.m. Wednesday.

No parking is permitted on either side of the city’s streets and all vehicles must be parked on private property or in designated public parking areas.

Vehicles parked in violation of the restrictions may be ticketed or towed, the city said.

Village of Marshall:

A snow emergency in the Village of Marshall will go into effect at noon on Tuesday and will run until noon on Wednesday.

No street parking is allowed during the declaration, the city said. Residents who do not have access to off-street parking are encouraged to utilize municipal parking lots in Veteran’s Park on Howard Street or the parking lot on Main Street.

The village also recommends asking a neighbor, friend, or relative if they could leave their vehicle there.

