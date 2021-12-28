What the snowplow driver shortage looks like in Madison

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A shortage of snowplow drivers across the United States is making the task of battling winter storms more challenging. The associated press reports shortages of hundreds of workers in Pennsylvania and Washington, impacting driving conditions throughout the winter.

In Southern Wisconsin, the shortages are not as severe, but there is still a need for more drivers as the Madison area received its first winter storm on Monday.

Bryan Johnson, a spokesperson for the City of Madison Streets Division, says there are openings. The division is short a few drivers, but nothing that will impact people living in the Madison area.

“We know how to survive these things,” said Johnson. “it’s just a matter of responding to what mother nature throws our way.”

In Rock County, there is a plan B and C for if drivers are out with COVID or gone for the holidays. Director of the Rock County Public Works Duane Jorgenson says they have a group of backup plow drivers, and the mechanics know how to operate the plows as well if the need should arise.

However, it has been a more challenging winter for private companies clearing Madison’s many parking lots and businesses.

Madison Landscape and Snow Removal told NBC 15 that the company typically hires five drivers to clear for 50 customers. Because of a lack of drivers, the company is no longer offering the service this year.

Madison Snow Removal owner Matt Wingrove says seven drivers could not come in Sunday to clear snow due to COVID. The company is already short drivers and needs to clear snow for nearly 350 customers.

Wingrove says a driver’s route can range anywhere from four to eight hours, and every driver gone means more hours for someone else to work. More snow expected Tuesday makes for a tough turnaround for drivers who worked 15 or more hours Sunday night and Monday.

