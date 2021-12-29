Chandler Halderson appears for final court hearing ahead of trial start

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Dane County man accused of killing his parents appeared in court Wednesday for the final time before his trial starts next week.

Chandler Halderson, along with lawyers on both sides, met for a jury status hearing with a judge to iron out details of what to expect during the trial.

The trial is expected to last three weeks and jury selection begins at 8:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 3, 2022.

The 23-year-old has pleaded not guilty to two counts of first degree intentional homicide in the deaths of his parents, Bart and Krista Halderson. He is also accused of two counts of providing false information on a kidnapping, two counts of mutilating a corpse and two counts of hiding a corpse.

In November, a judge denied the defense’s motion to prohibit news media from livestreaming court proceedings in the homicide trial. The motion was denied in part after NBC15 and other media groups fought to guarantee the public’s right to information in the trial.

A second motion, proposed to exclude the use of jail recordings and correspondence made by Halderson, was also denied in court.

NBC15 will be in the courtroom during the trial to bring you the latest updates.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.