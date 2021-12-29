Advertisement

Chandler Halderson appears for final court hearing ahead of trial start

Chandler Halderson appears in court Wednesday, Dec. 29 for a jury status hearing.
Chandler Halderson appears in court Wednesday, Dec. 29 for a jury status hearing.(NBC15)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 5:29 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Dane County man accused of killing his parents appeared in court Wednesday for the final time before his trial starts next week.

Chandler Halderson, along with lawyers on both sides, met for a jury status hearing with a judge to iron out details of what to expect during the trial.

The trial is expected to last three weeks and jury selection begins at 8:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 3, 2022.

The 23-year-old has pleaded not guilty to two counts of first degree intentional homicide in the deaths of his parents, Bart and Krista Halderson. He is also accused of two counts of providing false information on a kidnapping, two counts of mutilating a corpse and two counts of hiding a corpse.

In November, a judge denied the defense’s motion to prohibit news media from livestreaming court proceedings in the homicide trial. The motion was denied in part after NBC15 and other media groups fought to guarantee the public’s right to information in the trial.

A second motion, proposed to exclude the use of jail recordings and correspondence made by Halderson, was also denied in court.

NBC15 will be in the courtroom during the trial to bring you the latest updates.

Livestream allowed in trial of 23-year-old Dane Co. man accused of killing his parents
Three search warrants unsealed in Halderson couple’s homicide case
Not guilty pleas entered in for new Halderson charges
Chandler Halderson’s web searches cited in 2nd homicide charge
What to expect in the trial of Chandler Halderson as additional charges loom
Sheriff: Krista Halderson remains located; New homicide charge recommended
Chandler Halderson to head to trial

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Slick roads, wrecks force stretch of I-94 to close south of Eau Claire
Series of wrecks forces stretch of I-94 to close south of Eau Claire, at least 20 hurt
The Madison Police Dept. is investigating a shooting in the Home Depot parking lot on Verona Rd.
2 hurt in Madison shooting in Home Depot parking lot
Wisconsin homeowners set to receive record-setting lottery credits
Brett Blomme
Former Milwaukee Co. judge sentenced in child pornography case
Motorcycle driver suffers life threatening injuries in Madison crash

Latest News

Fitchburg police set up route for drivers to take to get a COVID-19 test at Fitchburg Family...
Fitchburg police directing traffic around pharmacy due to high COVID-19 testing demand
Wreck causes natural gas leak near Juneau, evacuations ordered
Bellin Health and other local health care providers are rolling out the pediatric doses of...
White House: Navy medical team to start mission at Bellin Hospital Friday
Police arrest man stuck in bush with bag of cocaine
BODY CAM VIDEO: Eau Claire police arrest suspect stuck in bush with bag of cocaine