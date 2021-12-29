Advertisement

Dane Co. hits all-time high for new COVID-19 cases

By Nick Viviani
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 1:44 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - While the average of new COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin was much higher last November than it is now, that’s not the case in Dane Co.

On Wednesday, Public Health Madison and Dane Co. reported the average number of weekly new cases has hit an all-time high. Its dashboard put the number of weekly cases per 100,000 residents at 493.9.

That tops Nov. 17, 2020, when it reached 490 cases per 100,000.

While Dane Co. has hit its highest levels all time, its case count is still much lower per capita than other counties across Wisconsin. The state Dept. of Health Services’ activity level tracker had Dane Co. below the statewide activity levels.

The tracker is set to update later Wednesday. NBC15 News will update this story as the new state numbers roll in.

