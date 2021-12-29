DHS backs CDC’s recommendation on shorter COVID isolation, quarantine periods

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - With the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s latest update of its COVID-19 isolation and quarantine periods, Wisconsin health officials announced Tuesday that they were backing the new guidance.

Department of Health Services Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake says her agency supports the new policy based on knowledge right now around COVID-19 and the new Omicron variant.

The CDC shortened the recommended length of isolation from 10 days to five days for people with COVID-19 who have no symptoms, followed by five days of wearing a mask.

“If you are a person who has been exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19 and you are unvaccinated, or are more than six months out from your second mRNA dose or more than two months after the J&J vaccine and have not yet gotten a booster, you should quarantine – stay home and completely away from others – for five days followed by strict mask use for an additional five days,” Timberlake said.

Those who are following current vaccine recommendations do not need to quarantine, but should wear a mask for 10 days while around other people.

Timberlake also urged the public to get tested five days after their exposure to someone who tested positive for the coronavirus, regardless of vaccinations status.

“Increased testing will help us identify any cases of Omicron quickly so that we can learn more about this latest variant and get an accurate picture of disease activity in our state,” Timberlake said.

DHS urges the public to get the COVID-19 vaccine and booster if they are eligible, as well as wearing a mask indoors.

